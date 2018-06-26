All but one of 56 Selangor assemblymen sworn in

New Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari poses for a photo after the swearing-in ceremony at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 26 — All but one of the 56 Selangor state assemblymen took their oath of office at the first meeting of the first session of the 14th Selangor Legislative Assembly which convened here today.

Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei was absent due to health reasons.

The assemblymen were sworn in before the newly-elected Speaker, Sekinchan assemblyman Ng Suee Lim of the DAP.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, who is the assemblyman for Sungai Tua, was sworn in first, followed by the 10 state executive councillors and then the rest of the assemblymen.

Earlier, Ng, 47, who is the Selangor DAP publicity secretary, took his oath of office as the new Speaker. He takes over from former Subang Jaya assemblyman Hannah Yeoh who is now the MP for Segambut.

Paya Jaras assemblyman Mohd Khairuddin Othman, also 47, of PKR was elected the new Deputy Speaker. He takes over from former Bangi assemblyman Mohd Shafie Ngah of PAS.

Pakatan Harapan retained power in Selangor in the 14th general election on May 9 when it won 51 of the 56 seats in the legislative assembly, securing a two-thirds majority. PKR won 25 seats, DAP, 15, Parti Amanah Negara, eight, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, three.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) only retained four of the 12 seats it held in the last assembly, namely Sungai Panjang, Hulu Bernam, Sungai Burong and Sungai Air Tawar.

PAS won only one seat, Sijangkang, out of the 12 seats it held in the last assembly. — Bernama