Minister takes aim at abandoned property projects in country

Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin gives a press conference at the KPKT building in Putrajaya June 26, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is committed to addressing 99 abandoned housing and commercial projects in Malaysia, Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

She said a task force will oversee these projects that are mostly scattered around Selangor.

“There were 297 abandoned projects and 198 of them had been solved.

“We will see how to speed up the process of handling these abandoned projects, whether it means taking over the projects or giving them to another developer to redevelop,” she said in a press conference.

Zuraida pointed that some projects have been abandoned for 30 years.

She did not say if these developers would be fined or elaborate on how her ministry would handle the projects in the event it takes them over.

“I am still studying the available policies to see how we can take the next step,” she said.