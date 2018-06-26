FMM donates RM1m to Tabung Harapan Malaysia

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has contributed RM1 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has contributed RM1 million to Tabung Harapan Malaysia fund in the spirit of solidarity with the nation.

In a statement today, FMM lauded the Finance Ministry’s initiative in setting up the fund, which was launched on May 30 in response to the people’s crowdfunding initiative to reduce the country’s national debt.

“FMM believes that our government is capable of meeting the challenges ahead, especially in reducing the burden of national debt and improving efficiency and prudence in using public funds,” it said, adding that the cheque was presented by its President, Datuk Soh Thian Lai to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

Lim said donations to Tabung Harapan would solely be utilised to settle government debts.

Contributions to the fund can be deposited into Maybank account number 566010626452, and collections for the fund will end on Aug 31. — Bernama