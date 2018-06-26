Former Terengganu MB aids MACC probe into 1MDB

Former Terengganu mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said today gave evidence voluntarily to the MACC on the 1MDB scandal. — Picture courtesy Ahmad Said/Facebook

PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — Former Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said today gave evidence voluntarily to assist the investigation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the strategic development company 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 9.30am in an Audi car accompanied by a male family member.

Ahmad Said, who is the state assemblyman for Kijal, had said in May that he was prepared to give evidence on the issue.

1MDB was formerly the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA), a sovereign wealth fund set up in 2008 aimed at spurring sustainable socio-economic development in Terengganu for the long term. TIA was renamed 1MDB in January 2009. — Bernama