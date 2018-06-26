Ex-senior official sworn in as Sabah Speaker’s deputy

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal (left) was present for the appointment of Datuk George Ginibun as Deputy Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Retired senior civil servant Datuk George Ginibun was appointed as Deputy Speaker of the Sabah State Assembly at the Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu today.

He was sworn in before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal present.

Ginibun, 76, had been with the civil service for 37 years, including 27 at the Sabah Credit Corporation where he was chief executive officer for 16 years before he retired in 1997.

He was also Sabah Forest Industries director and Penampang district councillor.

Ginibun has been active in local politics, having been a member of Parti Bersatu Sabah and United Party Kadazan Organisation permanent chairman until 2015 when he retired from the post.

He is also known as a keen golfer and active in Rotary International.

Ginibun officially joined Parti Warisan Sabah in February this year.