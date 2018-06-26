Musa Aman denies sneaking out of country, confirms in UK

Musa was last seen leaving Sabah on a Malindo Air flight on May 14 for Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman rejected today the police’s allegation that he fled the country illegally, insisting he travelled via official means to the UK where he is currently.

Musa is wanted by state police for alleged criminal intimidation of the Sabah governor, and authorities previously said there was no record of him departing officially from the country’s exit points.

In his latest statement issued by his media liaison, Musa claimed he left Malaysia for the UK “perfectly lawfully” on May 16 for medical and personal reasons.

However, he did not provide details of his travels to refute the police’s allegation.

“The inference is that I have become a fugitive and am making myself deliberately unavailable to the authorities with regard to investigations into events at Istana Negeri on the night of May 10th and into associated matters.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I believe that some of these reports have regrettably been made with the intention of seeking to embarrass or discredit me for political reasons,” he said in the statement.

Musa also claimed that his court case against Yang diPertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and successor Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal was because the former had unconstitutionally asked him to resign within two days of his swearing-in on May 10.

He declined further comment by invoking the rule of sub judice.

Musa asserted that he “made it clear” to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din that he was willing to assist the police and any other inquiry into these matters.

Ramli previously told Musa to present himself for questioning, accusing the latter of hampering the investigation with his continued absence.

“I have instructed lawyers both in Malaysia and London and any questions or requests for further information have only to be communicated to them,” he said in the statement.

Musa was last seen leaving Sabah on a Malindo Air flight on May 14 for Kuala Lumpur, the same day that Shafie reported for duty at the state administrative building.

After a 29-29 draw between Barisan Nasional and the Warisan/Pakatan Harapan alliance in the May 9 polls, Musa officially gained the majority first by getting the support of the two assemblymen from Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku.

He was sworn in by Juhar on May 10 at 11.10pm. But six defections from BN’s Umno and Upko later saw the majority shift and Juhar had asked Musa to step down to make way for Shafie to be sworn in on May 12.

Musa filed the lawsuit on May 17 and sought for the courts to declare Shafie’s appointment to be unconstitutional.