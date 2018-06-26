Malaysian sailors perform well in Asian Sailing Championship

Olympic athlete Khairul Nizam Mohd Afendy claimed the first silver medal by finishing behind winner Ha Jeemin of South Korea. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysian national sailors put up a commendable performance to win two silver and two bronze medals at the 17th Asian Sailing Championship which concluded at the National Sailing Centre in Jakarta yesterday.

Olympic athlete Khairul Nizam Mohd Afendy claimed the first silver medal by finishing behind winner Ha Jeemin of South Korea with 13 penalty points, just one penalty point higher, in the laser standard event.

Japanese sailor Segawa Kazumasa settled for the bronze medal with 27 penalty points, according to a report on the Asian Sailing Federation website www.asiansailing.org.

Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif contributed Malaysia’s second silver with 13 penalty points behind winner Zhang Dongshuang of China, who had seven penalty points, in the laser radial event.

Kamolwan Chanyim of Thailand, with 24 penalty points, won the bronze medal.

The Malaysian pair of Nuraisyah Jamil and Norasihkin Mohamad Sayed won the bronze medal in the women’s 470 event with 25 penalty points.

Ai Kondo Yoshida-Miho Yoshioka of Japan and Wei Mengxi-Gao Haiyan of China won the gold and silver medals with seven and 16 penalty points, respectively.

The other bronze medal for Malaysia came from Ilham Wahab who, with 40 penalty points, came in third in the men’s RS One event.

Chinese sailor Hao Chen and Rafeek Kikabhoy of Hong Kong won the gold and silver medals with 21 and 30 penalty points, respectively.

A total of 243 sailors from 16 countries took part in the five-day competition which started on June 21. — Bernama