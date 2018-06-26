Malaysia mulls new state-of-the-art command centre for disaster management

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters in Petaling Jaya June 25, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The government is considering having a new state-of-the-art command centre to better coordinate aid during disasters, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the centre would be spearheaded by the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA).

“We must always be prepared for all eventualities. As a way forward, I would like to see NaDMA spearhead disaster management by having a state-of-the-art command centre,” she told a press conference today.

Dr Wan Azizah had earlier delivered her opening remarks at the 32nd Meeting of the Asean Committee on Disaster Management and Related Meetings attended by 84 delegates from the Asean member countries and several organisations from Australia, Canada, China and New Zealand.

She said to reporters that the matter was still a proposal. — Bernama