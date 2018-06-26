A comprehensive review of procurement policies and procedures is required — Mark Cheong

JUNE 26 — With regards to the comments by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) in “Allegations regarding Health Ministry Procurement”, the MMA has proposed that an independent taskforce investigate the issues surrounding the procurement of medicines by government health institutions in order to ensure that public funds are spent as efficiently and as effectively as possible. Any investigation into the matter however should keep in mind the following points.

Firstly, any investigation into the matter of procurement should include in its scope, not only the Health Ministry but also the Finance and Trade Ministries. While the Health Ministry is the end user of the medicines procured, many of the rules (if not all) that dictate how procurement is conducted, what prices are being paid for medicines, and which agents are eligible to participate in tenders have the involvement of these other ministries and thus, an independent taskforce that is able to conduct an overarching review of the policies and procedures set by all the relevant ministries and departments involved is necessary.

Secondly, the objective of any investigation into this matter should not be limited to examining the allegations of corruption in the procurement process. While it is important to determine if laws have been broken, it is also important to determine if the government is paying excessively high prices for medicines as a result of obsolete policies or disadvantageous agreements and contracts, even in the absence of corruption. It needs to be emphasised that it is entirely possible for leakages and the wastage of public funds to occur in a completely legal manner and thus, a full review of how the existing policies and procedures impact the prices paid for medicines is required.

Thirdly, any investigation into the subject of monopoly has to consider that in the case of medicines, one does not need to control 100 per acent of the drug supply to have a monopoly. Many medicines are unique products that are not interchangeable or do not have equivalent substitutes, and therefore having the exclusive right to supply certain medicines constitutes having a monopoly on said medicines. If you add into the mix the efforts of pharmaceutical companies to utilise the patent system to block the production of generic competitor medicines, it becomes apparent that monopolies are being (or have been) established, with the resultant negative effects being borne by the public purse.

The Health Minister, by all accounts (including the MMA’s), is sincere in his desire to improve our healthcare system. Tackling the issue of medicine procurement and the pricing of medicines, however, will require a comprehensive and coordinated effort by the government as a whole. We look forward to hearing progress on this matter.

