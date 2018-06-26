Bursa Malaysia slightly choppy at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.82 of-a-point easier at 1,677.28 from yesterday's close of 1,678.10. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly choppy at mid-morning, as the escalating trade fight between the United States and major economies moved investors away from riskier assets.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.82 of-a-point easier at 1,677.28 from yesterday's close of 1,678.10.

The index opened 1.14 points higher at 1,679.24.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 467 to 178, while 285 counters were unchanged, 985 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Volume stood at 873.31 million units valued at RM542.22 million.

Profit-taking emerged across-the-board where heavy selling was seen in some heavyweights and small caps stocks.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank slid seven sen to RM9.01, Public Bank added 16 sen to RM22.88, Tenaga was two sen lower at RM13.84, Petronas Chemicals eased four sen to RM8.40 and CIMB gained eight sen to RM5.48.

Among actives, DBE added half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy fell one sen to 48.5 sen and Eduspec lost half-a-sen to six sen.

Dutch Lady led the top losers list by easing 26 sen to RM66.84, followed by PPB which eased 22 sen to RM19.42 and United Plantations which shed 20 sen to RM27.00.

The FBM Emas Index fell 21.27 points to 11,858.49 and the FBM70 was 57.01 points weaker at 14,459.40.

The FBMT100 Index slid 15.73 points to 11,650.10 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 46.09 points to 11,975.31.

The FBM Ace Index was 9.08 points easier at 5,152.44.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index dipped 13.20 points to 16,561.74, the Industrial Index lost 13.60 points to 3,104.09 and the Plantation Index gave up 20.65 points to 7,532.30. ― Bernama