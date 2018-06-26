The ultimate drink: Rare cask whisky series from Bruichladdich

A tasting flight of Bruichladdich whiskies including the Rare Cask Series was revealed to an exclusive audience of guests. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana and Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Let’s drink to this... the iconic rare cask series of very old whiskies (1984, 1985 and 1986) from Scottish distillery Bruichladdich has now landed on our shores.

Labelled as “The Last of Their Kind”, this ultimate collection of single malts charts the history of the iconic distillery, known for its unconventional ways.

“Three generations of distillers have watched over it, each of us helping to shape the final concept. It has been my privilege to decide that the treasures we have nurtured are now ready to be brought to the world.

“These whiskies when tasted, leave me speechless. They are in their prime, the last of their kind and can never be repeated, never recreated. Nothing quite like them will ever be seen again,” said Bruichladdich Head Distiller Adam Hannett on the coveted whiskies.

Bruichladdich (pronounced “brook-laddie”) traces its origins to Islay (pronounced eye-lah), an island off Scotland’s southern coast, known as the Scottish whisky Nirvana with its fertile soil, barley crops and geographical position.

Opened in 1881, the distillery was run by the Harvey brothers. However, it shut in 1994 and after a long absence, it was taken over by a group of investors led by Mark Reynier.

It was reborn under the care of the master distiller, Jim McEwan. In 2012, Rémy Cointreau bought over the distillery.

At Bruichladdich, their unpeated whisky is uncoloured and un-chill filtered, leaving it as natural as possible. It’s also aged in a variety of casks.

They also offer a peated series, Port Charlotte and Octamore, reputed to be the most heavily peated single malt whisky in the world.

During a dinner hosted at St Regis Kuala Lumpur, guests sampled a tasting flight of different whiskies that demonstrates the diversity of the distillery.

Each whisky was paired with a special dish.

On hand to explain the nuances of the drink was Bruichladdich brand ambassador and Islay native, Chloe Wood and Rémy Cointreau business development manager Chee Kin Yong.

Tasting notes

* The Classic Laddie

There’s an elegance to this unpeated whisky matured in American oak casks, with its honeyed barley and floral nose, which makes it incredibly drinkable. It’ll turn heads too, with its distinct aquamarine bottle. Inspiration for the colour came from the nearby ocean on a summer day.

The Classic Laddie was paired with a rich-tasting 'foie gras' served with artichokes and pear chutney.

Paired with: Foie gras with artichokes and pear chutney.

* Islay Barley 2010

This whisky celebrates Scottish barley grown on Islay. Each farmer they work with is proudly recognised, since it’s all about terroir. Take a sip to catch the sea breeze with floral and toffee notes, thanks to the malted barley.

Savour Hokkaido scallops wrapped with bresaola and served with sweet pea puree and shallots pickles together with Islay Barley 2010. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Paired with: Hokkaido scallops wrapped with bresaola and served with sweet pea puree and shallots pickles.

* Black Art 5.01

Coveted by many, there’s an air of mystery with this whisky’s origins. The recipe of different vintages is a guarded secret, held closely by master distiller Adam Hannett. Even the black bottle with its hexagram symbol, has a mysterious look. Expect to be bewitched by the plum, dark chocolate and brown sugar notes.

A rich and decadent pairing of roasted jumbo quail, smoked porcini puree, cepes confit, truffle oil and chicken jus together with Black Art 5.01.

Paired with: Roasted jumbo quail, smoked porcini puree, cepes confit, truffle oil and chicken jus.

* Rare Cask, 1986

The ultimate for single malt lovers is made from seven casks of delicate, floral Bruichladdich distilled back in 1986 using Oloroso butts. At the age of 26, in 2012, they were re-casked into Pedro Ximenez butts. Savour the fruity notes with a spicy and dryness. At the end of the tongue, there’s a touch of smokiness. Sublime.

Dessert is figs and chocolate with 'feuillantine entrements' and raspberry chocolate sorbet, paired with the covetable 1986 from the Rare Cask Series.

Paired with: Figs and chocolate with feuillantine entrements and raspberry chocolate sorbet.

