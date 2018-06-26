RHB Research maintains ‘buy’ call on Serba Dinamik shares

As at 10.51am, the company's share price rose two sen to RM3.17 with 86,500 lots changing hands. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd has maintained a “buy” rating on Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd with a target price of RM4.07, following expectations that the group's earnings would remain intact.

In a research note, the research firm said Serba Dinamik has secured 10 contracts worth RM465.1 million, mainly from the Middle East, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“It is deemed as within expectations at 52 per cent of our financial year 2018 orderbook replenishment assumption of RM3 billion,” it said.

RHB Research also anticipated the company’s earnings before interest and taxes margin for the operations and maintenance (O&M) business and for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts to be at 15 per cent and nine per cent, respectively.

“We continue to like Serba Dinamik due to its high return on equity of over 30 per cent and its business model – being involved in O&M which is recurring in nature, its ventures into stable income-generating assets through partial stake ownership and EPCC works,” it said.

However, the research house noted several downside risks to its call, such as cost overruns for EPCC projects and political tensions in the Middle East affecting the company’s operations .

As at 10.51am, the company's share price rose two sen to RM3.17 with 86,500 lots changing hands. ― Bernama