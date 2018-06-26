Najib, Rosmah to pay Rafizi, news outlet owner RM20,000 for dropping defamation suit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor dropped their defamation lawsuit against Rafizi and Media Rakyat owner Chan Chee Kong. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The High Court today ordered former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to pay PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and the owner of a news portal RM20,000 in costs.

The decision was made in the chambers of judicial commissioner Rohani Ismail at the court complex here this morning after Najib and Rosmah dropped their defamation lawsuit against Rafizi and Media Rakyat owner Chan Chee Kong over remarks concerning the removal of oil subsidies in 2014, The Star Online reported.

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun who represented Najib and Rosmah confirmed the withdrawal of the defamation suit.

Rafizi’s lawyer Ranjit Singh said Najib and Rosmah were ordered to pay RM10,000 in costs to Rafizi and another RM10,000 to Chan.

Rafizi, who was then Pandan MP, was accused of making defamatory remarks against Najib and Rosmah during a forum in Bandar Tun Razak here on November 22 four years ago.

Chan was reported to have uploaded a video clip containing Rafizi’s remarks on the Media Rakyat news portal, its Facebook page and video-sharing site YouTube.