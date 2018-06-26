Malay Mail

Japan blogger killed after ‘dispute’ resolution talk

Published 53 minutes ago on 26 June 2018

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka. — Reuters pic
FUKUOKA, June 26 — A well-known Japanese blogger has been stabbed to death by an internet user he had argued with, shortly after giving a talk on “how to manage disputes online”.

Kenichiro Okamoto, known to web users as Hagex, was reportedly followed to the toilets and stabbed several times in the back after a conference on Sunday in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, according to local media.

According to his blog, the 41-year-old wanted to “share his experiences about quarrels online and how to deal with them.”

A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, saying he “hated” the blogger, according to Japanese state broadcaster NHK.

Okamoto was a specialist on online security who appeared several times on television to talk about the internet in Japan. — AFP

