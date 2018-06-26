Sekinchan rep made Selangor Speaker

Sekinchan assemblyman, Ng Suee Lim, was sworn in as the Speaker of the 14th Selangor State Assembly today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — DAP’s Ng Suee Lim was sworn in as the Speaker of the 14th Selangor State Assembly today.

The Sekinchan assemblyman took his oath of office at the first sitting of the state assembly this morning.

He succeeds party colleague Hannah Yeoh, who made history by becoming the first woman Speaker in the previous term.

Yeoh took to Facebook shortly after to laud Ng on his appointment.

“Congratulations to the new Selangor State Assembly Speaker YB Ng Suee Lim of Sekinchan.

“I hope he will continue reforming the assembly by empowering the opposition, the select committees to act as checks and balances to executive power, and encouraging mature debate,” she said.

Yeoh also offered up a little-known fact about Ng, saying he was also fluent in Javanese.

Ng will be aided by PKR’s Khairuddin Othman, who was also sworn in as the Deputy Speaker today.

All other assemblymen in the 56-seat assembly are also in the process of taking their oaths of office.

Pakatan Harapan retained Selangor convincingly in the 14th general election, winning 51 seats to secure an overwhelming majority in the assembly.