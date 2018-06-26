After Istana Negara announces swearing-in, unconfirmed ‘Cabinet list’ surfaces

A list purporting to be the confidential line-up of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s complete Cabinet is circulating on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A list purporting to be the confidential line-up of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s complete Cabinet is circulating on social media, following the announcement that all remaining ministers will be appointed next Monday.

The list named 27 MPs in total as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also holds the women and family development portfolio.

The Malaysiakini news portal previously reported the final number of ministers as 28, while Dr Mahathir suggested 29 in an interview with Channel NewsAsia this week.

The purported line-up also differed from previous media reports, and included Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as foreign minister, Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Samad as Federal Territories minister, and DAP’s Teresa Kok as primary industries minister instead.

Other PKR MPs named as ministers were Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as domestic trade and consumer affairs minister, Baru Bian as works minister, and Xavier Jayakumar as water, land, and natural resources minister.

Parti Warisan Sabah saw several entries including Datuk Mohamad Din Ketapi (tourism, arts and culture), Darrell Leiking (international trade and industry), and Liew Vui Keong (Prime Minister’s Department — law).

Rounding up the list were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (youth and sports) and Redzuan Yusof (entrepreneur development); DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin (energy, technology, science, climate change and environment); and Amanah’s Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa (Prime Minister’s Department — religious affairs).

Overall, there are five women in the list, putting the composition of female ministers slightly below 20 per cent or below Pakatan Harapan’s pledge of 30 per cent in its manifesto.

The unverified list also named 24 deputy ministers including DAP’s Hannah Yeoh and Teo Nie Ching, PKR’s Fuziah Salleh, and Warisan’s Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

Malay Mail is contacting all MPs named in the list for verification.

In a statement early this morning, Comptroller of Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said that Dr Mahathir’s list was presented on June 20 to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who consented to the line-up.

The list was then returned to the Prime Minister’s Office on June 22.

Dr Mahathir had teased that the final line-up would be announced by Aidilfitri, but so far, none has been made.

Currently, there are 14 members in the federal Cabinet including Dr Mahathir.