PKNS to host run, cycling in Bernam Jaya July 21-22

PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek (4th right) poses for a group photo during the press conference on the PKNS Trail Run & Duathlon 2018 in Shah Alam, June 25, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, June 26 — Outdoors buffs looking for a new neighbourhood to explore can join in the first PKNS trail run and duathlon in Bernam Jaya next month.

Organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) as part of its heathy lifestyle promotion, the running and cycling activities also offer a peek into Bernam Jaya in Hulu Selangor close to the Perak border as a new sustainable development area that might be attractive to those looking to be closer to nature.

PKNS chief operating officer Norita Mohd Sidek said there are two challenges which are open to men and women above 18 years old: The Trail Run and the Duathlon which involves both running and cycling.

The Trail Run kicks off on July 21 and participants can choose to cover 21km, 10km or 5km.

The Trail Duathlon will take place the next day and covers 30km. Participants will start with a 5km run before switching over to biking for 20km and finishing off the final 5km lap with a run.

To date, 400 people have signed up for the outdoors challenge. Those interested to take part have until July 10 to register at www.raceXasia.com.

Bernam Jaya is one of the eleven new multi-development centres under PKNS covering 6,000 acres.

PKNS is planning to build a total of 1,346 homes there.

Norita said 646 housing units have been completed while 700 are still under construction.