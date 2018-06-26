If made Umno president, Ku Li says would ask BN partners why they left

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is in a five-corner battle for Umno’s top post. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said he would seek to learn why former Barisan Nasional components abandoned the coalition, if he is made the president of Umno.

The coalition of 13 parties is now down to just Umno, MCA and MIC after it lost the 14th general election.

“Even before a marriage ends in divorce, there are discussions. You cannot just pack up and leave without giving a proper reason for doing so,” he was reported as saying by The Star.

Tengku Razaleigh, also known as Ku Li, said that he would make “courtesy calls” to the former BN leaders if his own Umno chooses him to lead the party this weekend.

BN’s Borneo-based parties were among the first to quit the coalition after the May 9 poll, with four Sarawak components banding together to form their own political bloc.

In the peninsula, Gerakan was the latest to announce its departure.

Ku Li is involved in a five-corner battle for Umno’s top post, with his main challengers being vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.