Wig? What wig? Trump boasts of quality mane

US President Donald Trump participates in a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina, June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

WEST COLUMBIA, June 26 — President Donald Trump took time yesterday to boast of his “great” hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.

“That’s one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It’s not my hair. I’m wearing a hair piece,” the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

“They never said that anymore. I’ve been caught in rainstorms, winds 95 kilometres an hour,” Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: “If it’s not your hair, don’t run for office, folks.”

The president’s doctor released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss. — AFP