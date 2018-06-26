Weekly PC download charts: 'PUBG' Sanhok Pass, 'Godly Corp,' Steam Sales

The ‘PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ Sanhok map landed after several rounds of public testing. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 ― PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is revitalised via a Sanhok Pass add-on, Grand Theft Auto V and Final Fantasy XV fare well in the Steam sales, while uncoordinated comedy comes courtesy of Godly Corp, and Pamali draws on spooky Indonesian stories.

With mid-year sale season in full swing ― Steam's own annual promotion began on June 21 ― PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is back on top of Steam's revenue-based chart.

Having spent 14 months as the PC gaming giant's best seller, concurrent user numbers began to decline in February 2018 and, since May, it had been dethroned first by Dark Souls Remastered and then Jurassic World Evolution.

The June 22 release of a third in-game map, the lush Thai-influenced island Sanhok, revitalised the fortunes of PUBG, nudging its player count back in an upward direction ― though 1.6 million players is still half of its January high.

Elsewhere on Steam, an annual Summer Sale sees some of the biggest and best games from the past few years rise up the charts.

PUBG itself has a first ever sale discount, Grand Theft Auto V is next in line, and a half-price Final Fantasy XV pushes into the top five.

Rounding out the top ten are ARK: Survival Evolved, the Fallout 4 collected edition, another version of Jurassic World Evolution, The Witcher 3 bundle, and the Steam Link in-house streaming box.

Over on Itch.io, the jump-scare hilarity of schoolwork chase Baldi's Basics still rules, closely followed by its “Victor Strobovski” tribute.”

Godly Corp, a desk job simulator starring the flailing tentacle arm of Cthulhu, corporate intern, launched its IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign and landed second place on Itch.io's popularity ranking.

Also in crowdfunding, Pamali draws inspiration from creepy Indonesian folktales and offers the first of four stories, featuring the vampire Kuntilanak, as a free taster, with a Kickstarter campaign coming soon.

Steam* (steampowered.com)

1. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

2. Event Pass: Sanhok (PUBG)

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Jurassic World Evolution

5. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

*Steam chart based on revenue rather than units.

Humble Store (humblebundle.com/store)

1. Destiny 2 - Expansion Pass

2. Hitman - Game of the Year edition

3. Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition

4. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

5. Shadowrun Complete Collection

GamersGate EU (gamersgate.com)

1. The Crew 2

2. Conan Exiles

3. Far Cry 5

4. Squad

5. Dying Light Enhanced Edition

Fanatical (fanatical.com)

1. Football Manager 2018

2. Indie Legends 8 Bundle inc. Organ Trail, Fahrenheit, Among the Sleep

3. Dying Light Enhanced Edition

4. Surviving Mars

5. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

GOG (gog.com)

1. Metal Fatigue

2. Escape from Monkey Island

3. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

4. Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

5. Fallout 3! Game of the Year Edition

Itchio's Most Popular (itch.io)

1. Baldi's Basics in Education and Learning

2. Godly Corp

3. Advanced Education With Victor Strobovski

4. Arthur's Nightmare

5. Pamali: Indonesian Folklore Horror ― AFP-Relaxnews