Ringgit easier at opening

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0180/0230 against the greenback from 4.0160/0190 recorded at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― The ringgit was easier versus the US dollar today on lack of demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 4.0180/0230 against the greenback from 4.0160/0190 recorded at yesterday’s close.

The dealer said the local currency did not do so well and is getting very little support from foreign interest, with local markets under tremendous stress from capital outflow.

“And there is also the prospect of an escalating trade war between the US and China. Due to this our next key focus is that the ringgit would likely be trading at 4.05 per US dollar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies except the yen, which rose to 3.6651/6710 from 3.6669/6707.

Against the Singapore dollar, it fell to 2.9518/9559 from 2.9454/9486 and vis-a-vis the British pound, it declined to 5.3347/3421 from 5.3168/3220.

The ringgit depreciated against the euro to 4.7039/7101 from 4.6782/6821. ― Bernama