Stranded at sea, two weeks in the migrant standoff

Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stand in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 26 — Italy’s rejection of NGO ships carrying hundreds of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has provoked new tensions in Europe over the handling of illegal migration.

With tensions high ahead of an EU summit starting Thursday, here is a timeline of the latest standoff which started more than two weeks ago.

The Aquarius saga

Overnight on June 9 the rescue boat Aquarius, operated by French charity SOS Mediterranee, picks up 629 African migrants from the central Mediterranean.

Among them are at least seven pregnant women, 11 under-13s and 123 unaccompanied adolescents.

The Aquarius, sailing between Malta and Sicily, seeks a secure harbour to make land.

But Italy, whose new populist government has vowed a tough stance on immigration, closes its ports to the ship on June 9, insisting that Malta takes it in.

Valetta also refuses.

On June 11, as international criticism grows, Spain’s new Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the stranded vessel can dock in the eastern port of Valencia.

The French charity running Aquarius warns the ship will have to travel 1,300km to reach Valencia and food supplies on board will run short.

SOS Mediterranee says the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre will transfer some of the migrants onto two Italian boats for the journey.

The three boats set sail for Valencia on June 12 as a political storm erupts among European leaders.

After several turbulent days at sea, the migrants begin disembarking in Valencia on June 17, met by a team of more than 2,000 people including 1,000 Red Cross volunteers and 470 translators

EU squabbling

On June 12 French President Emmanuel Macron accuses Italy’s leaders of “cynicism and irresponsibility” in refusing the ship.

The Italian government responds that it will not accept “hypocritical lessons from countries that have preferred to look the other way on immigration.”

Three days later, Macron meets Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Paris on June 15 with the pair agreeing the EU should set up asylum processing centres in Africa to prevent “voyages of death”.

On June 13, the hardline interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy form an “axis of the willing” to combat illegal immigration.

In Germany, hardliners in Merkel’s conservative bloc on June 18 give her an ultimatum to tighten asylum rules or risk pitching the country into a political crisis that would also rattle Europe.

In a bid to address the crisis, an emergency mini-summit of 16 EU leaders is called for June 24. But it is riven with divisions and snubbed by countries taking a hardline on migrant arrivals, including Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Lifeline stranded

On June 21, Italy threatens to seize two rescue ships — the Lifeline and the Seefuchs, both from German NGOs — on suspicion they may be “illegally” flying the Dutch flag.

Italy and Malta also refuse to allow the Lifeline, carrying more than 230 people including pregnant women and children, to dock, and it is stranded in the Mediterranean.

Valetta, where the Seefuchs is moored, delivers humanitarian aid to the Lifeline.

On June 24, Italy’s hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tells foreign charities to stop rescuing migrants off Libya.

Spanish NGO Proactiva accuses Rome of preventing its ship, Open Arms, from rescuing 1,000 migrants.

A day later, Salvini heads to Tripoli where he calls for processing centres to be set up south of Libya’s borders as a way to block migrants bent on crossing the Mediterranean.

A container ship belonging to Denmark’s Maersk, which is carrying 108 rescued migrants, says it is stuck off Sicily and waiting for instructions from Italian authorities. — AFP