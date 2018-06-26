PPBM’s entry will split Sarawak Malays? CM says premature to say so

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said PBB and its Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) partners will work with other local parties in the state’s context. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 26 — It is too early to say if Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will be a divisive force for Sarawak’s Malays, state Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) president was commenting on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement that his party will expand its presence to the Borneo state where its Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition partners PKR, DAP and Amanah have gained a foothold.

“We don’t have any details yet, perhaps, he was misrepresented by the media. So we will wait and see if it will lead to the disunity of the Malays,” Abang Johari told reporters here last night.

Speaking to reporters at a Hari Raya gathering hosted by Tanjung Datu assemblyman Datuk Jamilah Anu in Santubong, about 45km from here, Abang Johari said it is up to PPBM if it wants to establish its presence in Sarawak.

He said PBB and its Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) partners — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) — will work with other local parties in the state’s context.

PPBM is seen as a strong contender to vie with PBB for Sarawak Malay support and is expected to set up branches in areas where the Sarawakian party is already established.

Past and present Umno leaders, including Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Najib Razak, had publicly stated previously that the Malay-based party would not come to Sarawak so long as PBB was the main ruling party.