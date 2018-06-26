How to have a safe summer holiday while abroad

Along with your sunscreen and travel books, don't forget to look up emergency contact numbers at your travel destination, says the American Red Cross. ― Picture courtesy of Paul-Daniel Florea/ Istock.com

LONDON, June 26 — You may have researched the best ramen shops to hit in Tokyo or the top museums to visit in London, but do you know what number to call in the event of an emergency in your destination country? Or how to contact your local embassy or consulate? For holidaymakers travelling outside the US, the American Red Cross has released a list of helpful tips on how to have a safe summer vacation.

Because when planning a trip, travellers are more often preoccupied with what to do than what to do if things go awry.

Here are a few reminders on how plan a safe holiday:

- If your destination is prone to natural disasters — tsunamis, volcanic activity, hurricane, earthquakes — read up on basic tips on what to do in the face of an emergency. For instance, during an earthquake, it’s advised to drop, cover and seek protection under a sturdy piece of furniture.

- If your summer travel destination is a particularly hot one, it’s advised to stay hydrated, wear loose, lightweight and light-coloured clothing during a heat wave and to eat small meals more often.

- Enter your travel details with the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, which allows the State Department to better assist you in the case of an emergency while abroad.

- Keep contact details for the nearest US embassy or consulate on you as you travel in case of emergency.

- The State Department also has a handy reference sheet of emergency numbers for countries around the world. Look up the 911 equivalent for your destination country and keep the numbers handy while your travel.

- Be aware that for some countries, passports must be valid for at least six months.

- Let your credit card company know that you will be travelling out of the country. Otherwise, you risk having your card blocked while abroad should the bank deem your foreign transactions suspicious activity. This is especially true if you don’t travel outside the US often.

- Pack your International Certificate of Vaccination or the yellow card.

- The American Red Cross also has a first aid app that tells users what to do in the case of everyday emergencies. — AFP-Relaxnews