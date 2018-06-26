The most hedonistic capitals of the world, revealed

Manchester has emerged the most hedonistic capital of the world in a new ranking. — Picture courtesy of milos-kreckovic / IStock.com

LONDON, June 26 — Manchester has been crowned the world’s “wildest” city in a list that ranks the best cities for nightlife and the capitals of debauchery and hedonism.

Depending on your nocturnal preferences, the list from moving company Movehub.com could serve as a travel guide — or cautionary tale.

To compile the ranking, authors combed through data from Yelp and TripAdvisor, and used population statistics to work out the ratio of nightlife venues per 100,000 people in each city. The same methodology was used to determine cannabis consumption, cocaine and alcohol consumption. The last stats were based on data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the World Health Organisation.

Cities were then scored 0 to 3, with 3 being the “wildest.”

Dominating the top 10 list are cities in the US, along with representation from the UK and France, with Manchester taking the top spot, followed by Washington DC and Miami.

According to their number crunching, “Madchester” has the highest ratio of nightlife venues per capita, at 818 clubs, bars and other assorted nocturnal haunts per 100,000 people in the city.

Likewise, Mancunians consume a hefty 2.3 metric tonnes of weed per 100,000 people each year and tip back nearly 12 litres of alcohol per person per year.

When it comes to hard drugs, stats show 2.25 per cent population usage.

Interestingly, a scan of the top 100 list reveals that while cities across Europe and North America dominate, Asia is scantly represented, with Kyoto, Tokyo, Manila, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok and Jakarta landing at the bottom of the ranking.

Here are the top 10 “wildest” cities:

1. Manchester, UK

2. Washington DC, USA

3. Miami, USA

4. Seattle, USA

5. San Francisco, USA

6. Leeds, UK

7. Denver, USA

8. Boston, USA

9. Paris, France

10. TIE: Lyon, France, Chicago, USA — AFP-Relaxnews