Maid arrested after employer found dead in Singapore flat

Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6, where the suspected murder took place. — Screengrab from Google Street View

SINGAPORE, June 26 — A 70-year-old woman was found dead in her house yesterday afternoon, the police said in a news release.

A 24-year-old woman, believed to be her Burmese domestic helper, has been arrested in relation to the case, which the police has classified as murder.

The police said it was alerted to the incident — which happened in the older woman's residential unit at Block 791 Choa Chu Kang North 6 — yesterday at around 3pm.

The victim was found lying motionless, and was pronounced dead by paramedics close to 3.30pm.

The police said that investigations are ongoing, and the 24-year-old woman will face charges in court this morning. — TODAY