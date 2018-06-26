Ponant's new expedition yacht debuts world-first underwater lounge

The Blue Eye lounge onboard Ponant's Le Lapérouse expedition yacht. — Picture courtesy of Ponant/Jacques Rougerie Architecte via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, June 26 — Passengers travelling on Ponant‘s new expedition yacht, Le Lapérouse — due to be inaugurated July 10 in Iceland — will be able to discover and experience the underwater world thanks to the ship's world-first multi-sensorial underwater lounge, called the Blue Eye.

While cruise ships have been busy pushing back the limits of onboard entertainment in recent years — with attractions such as Royal Caribbean's "world's tallest slide at sea" — Ponant has tuned many a seafarer's dream into reality with its Blue Eye lounge. Taking delivery of the first yacht in its new collection, designed for exploring the most far-flung corners of the Earth, the French cruise ship operator debuts an underwater lounge, where travellers can observe underwater species such as dolphins and whales up-close, via two portholes in the form of a cetaceous eye.

Designed in collaboration with the architect Jacques Rougerie, the project offers more than an opportunity to observe underwater fauna. The Blue Eye lounge lets passengers experience the underwater world in a multi-sensorial way, thanks to hydrophones integrated into the ship's keel. Capturing sound in a five-kilometre radius, these onboard sensors then retransmit a captivating underwater symphony into the lounge. This is accompanied by Body Listening sofas which use corporal resonance to create a unique sensorial listening experience.

The immersive experience is completed by digital screens showing real-time footage from underwater cameras positioned at various points on the yacht. Moreover, Ponant states that its underwater lighting is non-intrusive for marine life.

Le Lapérouse is the first Ponant yacht to offer this onboard experience. It will be joined by other expedition yachts — all named after French explorers (Le Champlain, Le Bougainville, Le Dumont-d'Urville, Le Bellot, Le Surville) — also featuring a Blue Eye lounge. These yachts have 92 cabins and suites, each with a balcony or private terrace with ocean view.

Built in Norway, Le Lapérouse starts its career in Icelandic waters, before sailing the seas of northern Europe. This five-star yacht will be cruising the Mediterranean from September 13 to November 9, before heading off to cruise the Seychelles, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. It will then sail Oceana and Vanuatu in spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews