Penang beat Police 3-1 in Premier League

Penang captain K. Thivandaran (left) in a tussle for possession with Police player Mohd Kamal Rodiarjat Md Ali in the Premier League match at Batu Kawan State Stadium June 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

BATU KAWAN, June 26 — The Penang squad have managed to claw its way out of the relegation zone in the Premier League after overcoming the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) 3-1 in the only league match last night at Stadium Negeri.

The victory enabled the Panthers to climb two rungs to 10th place in the Premier League table with 15 points from 15 games.

RMP remain in third place with 25 points after 16 games.

Shahurain Abu Samah placed the visitors ahead in the 11th minute before Mohd Faiz Subri levelled for Penang in the 25th minute.

Five minutes later, the home side took the lead through Mohd Fitri Shazuan Raduwan's goal, while Mohd Faiz scored the third in the 61st minute to seal the win. — Bernama