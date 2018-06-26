Hummus milkshake new vegan, gluten-free alternative for beating the heat

Hummus Milkshake. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 26 — Move over bubble tea, frosé and Frappuccino, there’s a new dessert drink in town: A milkshake made with hummus is poised to become the frozen drink of 2018 in New York this summer.

Since making its debut in May for “International Hummus Day”, Pita and Hummus Co’s hummus milkshake has become increasingly popular for offering a vegan, gluten-free alternative to ice cream milkshakes.

Like the dip, the milkshake is made from a base of chickpeas and tahini, and blended with almond milk, dates and bananas.

A 12oz drink comes in strawberry, chocolate, pistachio and butter pecan and costs US$5 (RM20.07).

While the drink is only available at the company’s New York stores, more Pita and Hummus Co. stores are slated to open in Connecticut, Colorado, New Jersey, Michigan and California. — AFP