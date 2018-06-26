Ashley Graham returns with second collection for Marina Rinaldi

Ashley Graham has co-created a second collection for the Marina Rinaldi brand. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 26 — American model Ashley Graham — a Marina Rinaldi ambassador for several seasons — has designed a second collection in collaboration with the Italian brand, Women's Wear Daily (WWD) reports yesterday. The collection is due in Marina Rinaldi stores in the coming days.

After a successful first collaboration, revealed during Milan Fashion Week in September, Marina Rinaldi and Ashley Graham have teamed up once again for summer 2018. The result is a collection of highly feminine pieces directly inspired by the 1980s, both in terms of fabrics and cuts.

Like the first Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi collection, this second capsule is billed as a wardrobe of quality, comfort and elegance, this time laced with details borrowed from the 1980s.

Collection highlights include a leather biker jacket, fitted and loose-cut jeans, an oversized denim jacket, a skirt, a bodysuit, a short bomber jacket and a denim dress. Key colors include blue, gray and black, with a smattering of shimmering details.

Internationally renowned model Ashley Graham stars in ads and walks in runway shows for some of the world's biggest beauty and ready-to-wear brands. She has recently featured in Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors catwalk shows, and fronted ads for Rag & Bone and Revlon. — AFP-Relaxnews