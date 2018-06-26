Men with stress incontinence symptoms urge to consult doctor sooner rather than later

New research is calling for doctors to test for stress urinary incontinence in male patients as part of regular medicals. — sturti/Istock.com pic via AFP

DALLAS, June 26 — New US research has found that men may be tolerating stress urinary incontinence for more than two years before seeking medical help, with one-third putting up with the condition for more than five years before consulting their doctor.

Carried out by researchers at UT Southwestern, the new study set out to assess how long men suffer with male incontinence symptoms, and how severe the symptoms are, before seeking help for anti-incontinence surgery (AIS).

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) occurs when physical activity or exertion, such as a cough, heavy lifting, or exercise, causes the bladder to leak urine.

Although SUI in men is rare, with 85 per cent of cases affecting women, it can have a severe impact on a man's quality of life.

For the new study the researchers looked at 572 men evaluated for anti-incontinence surgery between 2007 and 2017.

They found the median length of time the men had waited to seek treatment for SUI was 2.7 years and almost a third waited more than five years.

An increase in age was also linked with an increase in delaying treatment, with patients in their 80s waiting a median of more than seven years before seeking help.

The researchers are now calling on men's general practitioners and urologists to perform a standing cough test as a routine part of their male patients' physicals, in which patients are asked to cough while the doctor watches for any accidental urine release.

“Our goal is to spread the word that effective and safe treatments exist for men with stress urinary incontinence, but also to facilitate an immediate and accurate diagnosis among stress urinary incontinence patients,” said Dr. Joceline Fuchs, first author of the study.

"Male SUI is rare but is known to have significant negative psychosocial and emotional effects and represents a common reason for post-treatment anxiety and depression," added senior author Dr Allen Morey. “Using new diagnostic techniques, we are now able to accurately diagnose and streamline treatment recommendations to resolve this bothersome problem for our patients.”

These treatments include minor surgeries that either help boost a weakened sphincter muscle for patients with minimal leakage, known as the sling procedure, or replace the sphincter muscle altogether with an artificial urinary sphincter for more severe cases of leakage.

In men who have had a prostatectomy, the surgical treatment used for prostate cancer which can cause SUI, most recovery of urinary control occurs within the first 12 months after surgery.

The team noted that those who have had a prostatectomy may delay treatment for SUI as they are reluctant to have even more surgery, but they pointed out that levels of patient satisfaction and quality of life improvements for those who do undergo anti-incontinence surgery are high, ranging from 73 to 90 per cent.

The results can be found published online in the journal Urology. — AFP-Relaxnews