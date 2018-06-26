Istana Negara: Agong consented to Dr M’s Cabinet list last week, swearing-in to take place on July 2

The Comptroller of Royal Household, Istana Negara, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said that the list was presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 20, who consented to the line-up. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Cabinet line-up when it was presented to him last week on June 20, Istana Negara confirmed today.

The Comptroller of Royal Household, Istana Negara, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said that the list was presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 20, who consented to the line-up.

The list was then returned to the prime minister’s office on June 22.

“The Istana Negara would also wish to inform that the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers and deputy ministers will take place on July 2 (Monday) at the Istana Negara,” the statement read.

The statement also urged media organisations to refrain from reporting inaccurate and negative news with regards to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Istana Negara’s statement was in response to a report carried by Malay Mail earlier, which quoted Dr Mahathir from an interview with Channel NewsAsia.

In the interview, the prime minister said he had already submitted the list of his choice to Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It’s not true,” he reportedly replied when asked about a squabble delaying the announcement.

“I have already finished my list and I have submitted it to the King,” he added.

Dr Mahathir had teased that the final line-up would be announced by Aidilfitri, but so far, no announcement has been made.

Currently, there are 14 ministers, including Dr Mahathir, in the last line-up finalised on May 21.