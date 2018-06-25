Advent to acquire GE’s distributed power business for US$3.25b

The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire, France, November 21, 2016. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, June 25 — US buyout group Advent has agreed to buy General Electric’s (GE) distributed power operations for US$3.25 billion, the companies said today.

GE had put the unit, which includes the reciprocating gas engine brands GE Jenbacher and Waukesha, up for sale to bolster its finances.

The US conglomerate had announced plans to divest about US$20 billion in assets as part of a three-year restructuring plan, hoping to book as much as US$10 billion in proceeds from selling industrial assets this year.

The deal values the company at about 11.2 times its 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of just below €290 million, said a person close to the matter.

Last year, it posted revenues of US$1.3 billion.

“Distributed Power is a terrific asset,” said Ranjan Sen, Managing Partner at Advent International. “The business has significant growth potential on a global scale and talented employees all over the world.”

Advent plans to “invest substantially” in critical areas such as the product portfolio, service network and digitization, he said, to help build up the company’s market position.

Advent prevailed against engine maker Cummins in the final stages of the Jenbacher auction, while other suitors such as peers Kohler and Wartsila as well as investor KKR had dropped out earlier, people close to the matter said.

Faced with weak profits and calls to be broken up, GE is aggressively cutting costs, selling businesses and trying to strengthen its balance sheet under new managers and a new board.

Selling the industrial gas engine business is expected to help streamline GE’s power division, whose profit plunged last year as sales of power plants and services fell sharply.

The unit for sale makes multi-ton gas turbines that generate on-site power to keep industrial plants running. Jenbacher and Waukesha engines cover the small to mid-sized segment of GE’s power business, ranging from 100 kilowatts to 10 megawatts.

Jenbacher has its roots and large production facilities inAustria and was acquired by GE in 2003, while Waukesha, founded in 1906 in Wisconsin as a maker of engines for trucks and tractors, has been part of GE since 2010.

Finland’s Wartsila dropped out of talks for the unit several weeks ago, as it did not see enough synergies to allow it to pay the mooted price tag, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions. Earlier, Wartsila Chief Financial Officer said that GE’s Jenbacher engines would complement Warts product line. — Reuters