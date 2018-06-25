Perak MB directs state development corp to reject Majuperak’s proposals

Ahmad Faizal took cognisance of MHB’s intentions to propose a motion to re-appoint three directors as well as to retain non-executive directors. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 25 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has directed the Perak State Development Corporation to reject all proposals which were made during the annual general meeting of Majuperak Holdings Berhad (MHB), which took place today.

He took cognisance of MHB’s intentions to propose a motion to re-appoint three directors as well as to retain non-executive directors.

“At the meeting too, they (MHB) also proposed to approve a payment of RM386,250 director’s fee (s) for financial report ending December 31, 2017 and approve remunerations to non-executive directors amounting to RM150,000 from June 28 until the next AGM,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said it was not appropriate for MHB’s directors to receive huge fees due to the dismal performance in the financial report last year when it recorded a net loss of RM11.01 million in the same annual report.

In fact, the renumeration for the financial year 2018 should reflect the current challenging situation, he said. — Bernama