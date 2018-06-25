PAS says ready to discuss appointment of Kedah Speaker

Mukhriz is said to have met with PAS and BN to resolve the issue before the state assembly meets early next month. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, June 25 — Kedah PAS will hold discussions with all parties including Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) to resolve the issue of the State Assembly speaker in order to avoid a state election.

Its commissioner Ahmad Fakhruddin Sheikh Fakhrurazi said PAS would also meet with Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir to discuss a collaboration.

“PAS is using the discussion approach based on the concept of cooperation in order to avoid a state election, even though there are some who accuse PAS of being greedy and controlling,” he said in a statement today.

However, he added, PAS was prepared to face a state election if PH felt that was the last resort to settle the issue.

Ahmad Fakhruddin said PAS was agreeable to collaborations if it would benefit the people, but stood firm against anything which would bring negative effects on the people, country and religion.

"PAS regrets that there are Kedah PH leaders who hurl baseless accusations over the proposal of joint state government offered by PAS,” he said.

He said PAS did not think it was wrong to accept a coalition offer from BN state assemblymen to act as a check-and-balance to the PH-led state government.

The issue of the Speaker arose when PH obtained 18 state seats during the 14th general election while PAS had 15 and BN won three.

Mukhriz had earlier been reported to have met with PAS and BN to resolve this issue before the state assembly meets early next month. — Bernama