Uruguay, Russia ring changes for World Cup

Uruguay’s Martin Caceres prepares to take a free kick during their World Cup Group A against Russia as coach Oscar Tabarez looks on at Samara Arena, Samara June 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

SAMARA, June 25 — Russia and Uruguay rang the changes for their final World Cup group stage match in Samara today with both teams already through to the last 16.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez made four changes from the team which beat Saudi Arabia 1-0, including using a 3-5-2 tactical system, with Luis Suarez partnering Edinson Cavani up front.

Likewise, Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov made three changes from the team which beat Egypt 3-1.

Aleksandr Golovin drops to the bench as he is just one yellow card from suspension and Alexey Miranchuk takes on the attacking midfield role.

Russia

Igor Akinfeev, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Denis Cheryshev, Iury Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Fedor Kudriashov, Alexey Miranchuk, Alexander Samedov, Artem Dzyuba, Igor Smolnikov

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Uruguay (4-4-2)

Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Diego Laxalt, Sebastian Coates, Edinson Cavani, Martin Caceres

Coach: Oscar Tabarez (URU)

Referee: Malang Diedhiou (SEN) — AFP