Sheryl Crow releases ‘Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You’ featuring Annie Clark

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — Sheryl Crow has released a brand-new song she says is the first from a full-length album set to be released in 2019.

Annie Clark aka St Vincent features on Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You, which dropped today on streaming and download services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Deezer.

“My forthcoming album features collaborations with many of my heroes,” said the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, “people who have shaped the past, present and future of music. ... And Annie just crushes on this track.”

The self-penned, full-length album, whose title is TBA, is said to be slated for a 2019 release, although no further details have been revealed. Crow released its first teaser track via Stem, an online music distributor that offers an alternative to record labels.

Crow took to the stage this weekend at the Isle of Wight festival, where she performed the track live. — AFP-Relaxnews