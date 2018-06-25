Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

oBike says Malaysia operations unaffected by Singapore shutdown

Published 1 hour ago on 25 June 2018

By Jamny Rosli

The decision of oBike to cease operations in Singapore will not affect its dealings here, oBike marketing manager Elaine Chan has clarified.
The decision of oBike to cease operations in Singapore will not affect its dealings here, oBike marketing manager Elaine Chan has clarified.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The decision of bike-sharing operator oBike to cease operations in Singapore will not affect its dealings here, oBike marketing manager Elaine Chan has clarified.

She said the service in other countries where oBike currently operates will not be affected and will run as usual.

“There were different factors involved. However, they are all country specific, and the challenges vary between the countries,” she told Malay Mail when contacted.

Today, oBike announced that it is ceasing operations across the Republic with immediate effect due to difficulties in meeting the new requirements put forth by the Land Transport Authority to tackle indiscriminate parking.

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...