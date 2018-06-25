Ku Li: Don’t expect redemption, if youths can’t relate to Umno

Tengku Razaleigh speaks at a press conference in Melaka June 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 25 — Do not expect Umno to rise and redeem the severe defeat it suffered in the 14th general election (GE14) if the party fails to attract the support and confidence of the young generations in the country, said Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He said it was very important for Umno to attract the support and trust of the young generations because that group would form the voting group to become the national decider in the future.

The Gua Musang Member of Parliament said in GE14, Umno was clearly rejected by the young generations in the country as Umno’s struggle was less compatible with them, so Umno needed to adapt itself to the wishes of the young generations.

“I think we understand what the young generations want, we (Umno) will not last if we do not fit in with their demands because they are the voters of the future and beyond.

“When we are static and unchanging, do not accommodate their wants (to) make (Umno) compatible with their demands, (their will) in accordance with our policy, then we will be abandoned for good,” he told a media conference after a friendly session with Umno presidential candidate Tengku Razaleigh in Ayer Keroh here today.

Tengku Razaleigh said one of the key factors for attracting the support and trust of the young generations was to prove that Umno was able to defend their lot among others by solving the problem of employment among the younger generations.

“The young generations have qualifications but no skills which are required by employers, so more skill training that is appropriate for the job should be provided to them,” he said.

He said, apart from that, Umno should also give space and opportunity for the young generations to join and hold their own posts in the party in an effort to attract the support and confidence of the young people.

“We will democratise Umno itself, we give the young the opportunity to join and hold office. This is what we should do to gain the confidence of the young generations, what is the use of having a party without the support of the young generations. But we need the old ones too,” he said. — Bernama