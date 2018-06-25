Apple launches repair program for MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards

Certain models of MacBook Pro have exhibited keyboard flaws. — Picture courtesy of Apple Inc

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — Several models of MacBook computers released since 2015 have exhibited keyboard faults. In response to the problem, Apple has launched a new free service and repair program for users worldwide.

The keyboard issues most frequently reported by users of affected models include letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly, others that don't appear, or keys that feel "sticky" or don't respond consistently.

The list of eligible models includes 12-inch MacBook models released since 2015 and 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models released from 2016 onwards.

The nature of the repair will be established after thorough examination of the keyboard, either via an authorized Apple service provider or at an Apple Store (think to book an appointment). Users are advised to fully back up all their data before proceeding with any repair or intervention.

Repairs can range from replacing one or several keys to replacing the entire keyboard.

- Access the support program: www.apple.com/support/keyboard-service-program-for-macbook-and-macbook-pro/