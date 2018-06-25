‘Castlevania’ season two set for 2018

Animated series ‘Castlevania’ was well received upon its July 2017 debut. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — A second season of Castlevania, an animated series based on the classic video game of the same name, is on course to arrive later in 2018.

With its first season having debuted in July 2017, Castlevania season two was immediately announced following the debut of a shorter, four-episode run in July 2017.

Now, as its first anniversary is fast approaching, writer Warren Ellis has assured fans that a second season is still on track.

It’s still eight episodes long, as originally announced, and “out sometime later this year,” Ellis wrote on his Twitter account.

“I don’t have the release date yet — these things are decided by people other than me,” he continued. “Lots and lots of great animators are working incredibly hard on it.”

“You’ll have plenty of warning of the date.”

The four-episode first season had been announced by Netflix in February 2017, with a trailer and release date revealed in late May, ahead of launch six weeks later.

Taking inspiration from Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror Dracula, the Castlevania video game franchise debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986.

Twenty-four core series entries have been released since, plus nearly a dozen spin-offs and, in the company of fellow 1986 debutant, the formation of a Metroidvania genre.