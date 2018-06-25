US stocks stumble on trade war fears

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York June 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 25 — Wall Street stocks tumbled early today, joining a global selloff amid expectation President Donald Trump plans new measures to limit Chinese investments in US companies.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 1.0 per cent to 24,335.94.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.9 per cent to 2,731.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 1.3 per cent to 7,596.95.

The US administration, already locked in a trade confrontation with Beijing, is expected to announce plans this week to restrict Chinese investment in US firms and curtail access to sensitive technologies.

Investors have veered between anxiety that Trump will lead the world into a value-destroying trade war, and cautious optimism that the harsh rhetoric is only a bargaining position to a more pragmatic strategy.

That dynamic has led to a jump in market volatility in recent weeks, with stocks alternatively rising and selling off.

Harley-Davidson dropped 1.3 per cent after it announced it would shift some US manufacturing of the iconic motorcycles overseas to avoid retaliatory European tariffs imposed last week. Until that production is relocated, the company will absorb the higher costs of the tariffs and not pass them on to consumers. — AFP