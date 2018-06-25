‘Shaky’ Pakatan will fall before GE15, Zahid predicts

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir take a group photo with Perak Umno members in Ipoh June 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is “shaky” and defections could cause the coalition to fall before the 15th general election, Umno acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said.

The former deputy prime minister was also quoted as saying that he would work towards ensuring that the defections happen, while boasting that Umno would stand to benefit from a split PH, Malaysiakini reported.

“I will do what is best for Umno so we can form the government again the formation of the government need not wait until the next general election. InshaAllah (God’s willing), the other side (PH government) will be shaky, splitting here and there,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya event organised by the Federal Territories Umno today.

“Anyone who breaks off (with PH) will come to Umno, the biggest party with the most number of lawmakers.”

Zahid, who took over as acting president after Datuk Seri Najib Razak vacated the post, is among the main contenders for the top post in the coming internal polls.

He has vowed to rebuild the party after it suffered a shock defeat at the hands of a loosely-tied coalition led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the May 9 elections.

The former deputy prime minister had recently claimed that voter sentiment has shifted against PH just weeks after it took federal power, citing alleged discontent at the new government’s failure to make the prices of basic goods drop.

“They want to implement the zero-rating Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said in some states, the prices have dropped 30 per cent to 50 per cent,” he said.

“The prices either went up or remained the same.”