Perak MB can always ignore me, says special advisor

Special advisor to the Perak mentri besar Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin speaks to Malay Mail in Ipoh June 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 25 — Special advisor to the Perak mentri besar Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said his Barisan Nasional (BN) background would not affect the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government as he was not part of the executive council.

Zainol — who was a two-term executive councillor under the previous BN administration but defected to PH after the 14th general election, helping it to form the Perak state government — said he was merely an advisor and Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu did not have to heed his suggestions all the time.

“(My presence) doesn’t necessarily mean I am going to have a negative impact. In fact, if the mentri besar feels that something is not in line with the Pakatan Harapan way, he can act,” Zainol told Malay Mail in an interview.

“If he decides at any point that he doesn’t need an advisor, my post can be dropped. It is not possible for me to bring a negative culture.”

Zainol holds the post of advisor with the rank of executive councillor, a title which he admitted caused some confusion.

He explained that the position only allowed him to get some of the basic benefits given to an executive councillor, such as a driver, special officer, staff and an office.

However, he stressed that he was not involved in executive committee meetings, unless he was invited by the mentri besar.

“I am in the background, the second layer of government under the exco line-up. I only receive invitations to executive committee meetings when necessary, just like any government department head,” he said.

Zainol said his job in the state government was to help with administrative affairs and to suggest ways that the PH government could improve on what had been done before.

He said Ahmad Faizal had indicated his openness to continue BN initiatives that were good for the people, while also improving on any weakness.

“For instance, we are trying to ensure that anyone who wants to meet the mentri besar can at least speak to me or one of his special officers or political secretaries,” he said.

“We know he can’t meet everyone, but we want to make sure the people and their issues are heard by the government.”

Zainol said his experience as a two-term exco member and three-term assemblyman gave him extensive knowledge of the state and how to improve it further.

“I know what has been done by the previous government and what needs to be improved. For me, it is time to move forward for the good of the state,” he concluded.