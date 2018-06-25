Public should not worry about royal institution, says Rais Yatim

Rais said this was because the Constitution ensures the position and continuity of the institution. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

BANGI, June 25 — The public, especially the Malays, should not worry about the royal institution in the country which is said to be under threat especially after the 14th general election.

Former socio-cultural advisor to the government Tan Sri Rais Yatim said this was because the Constitution ensures the position and continuity of the institution.

“Under Article 159 of the Federal Constitution, matters connected to the royalty and their special rights, privileges and status cannot be brought to the Parliament to be amended except with the consent of the Conference of Rulers,” he told reporters after appearing as a panel member for the 46th Bicara Persada discussion held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

Others on the Bicara Persada panel organised by UKM titled “Tackling the Challenges of Sustaining the Royal Institution” were Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) law lecturer Associate Professor Shamrahayu Abdul Aziz, Main Fellow at the Institute of Ethnic Studies, UKM Prof Datuk Teo Kok Seong and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth Education Exco Mohd Asyraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.

Shamrahayu said the public should understand the importance of the royal institution and the sacrifices made by the royalty.

“If not for their wisdom and bravery of the royalty, Tanah Melayu would have been made a republic. But it is also because of them that the non-Malays got their citizenship status.

“If there was no royalty, what would be the future of our civilisation, our religion and race?” he asked.

Shamrahayu said the public should not so obsessed with politics as to put pressure on the royal institution.

Meanwhile, Mohd Asyraf Mustaqim proposed that more programmes be held to bring the royal institution close to the people.

He said in this way, the people would better understand the role of the royalty and the role undertaken by the palace in making major decisions such as the appointment of the prime minister and the attorney general. — Bernama