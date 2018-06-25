‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ stomps back to top of global box office

Bryce Dallas Howard poses at the premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in Los Angeles June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — The dinosaurs are back on top. The latest Jurassic World movie returns to the top of the global box-office leaderboard for the weekend of June 24, ahead of Incredibles 2. Ocean’s 8 stays in third place.

Incredibles 2 has slipped from the number one spot at the international box office, taking second place this weekend with grosses of US$137 million (RM549.5 million). The superhero family’s second adventure, out June 15 in the US, is proving a phenomenal success and enjoyed a record-breaking opening weekend in US theatres. The Pixar movie has already grossed more than US$485 million worldwide.

Chris Pratt and the dinosaurs return to the top spot in Juan Antonio Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The latest film in the hit franchise returns to the number one slot with grosses topping US$256 million this weekend, its opening weekend in the US. The movie’s total global grosses now stand at more than US$711 million.

In third place, the all-female heist movie Ocean’s 8, which opened June 8 in the US, grossed over US$38 million. Although it comes ahead of Deadpool 2 this weekend, Ocean’s 8 — starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and directed by Gary Ross — has failed to take the box office by storm. The action film has grossed US$170 million worldwide so far, compared with US$707 million for David Leitch’s movie.

Top 10 movies at the global box office for the weekend of Sunday, June 24:

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - US$256.7M

2. Incredibles 2 - US$137.7 million

3. Ocean’s 8 - US$38.5 million

4. Deadpool 2 - US$10.5 million

5. Tag - US$8.2 million

6. Hereditary - US$7.5 million

7. Lobster Cop - US$6.7 million

8. Solo: A Star Wars Story - US$6.6 million

9. The Accidental Detective 2 - US$5.3 million

10. Avengers: Infinity War - US$3.7 million