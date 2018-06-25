Denzel Washington is back with a vengeance in ‘The Equalizer 2’ (VIDEO)

‘The Equalizer 2’ is slated for US release July 20. — Screengrab from YouTube

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — Four years after the first Equalizer movie, the former CIA agent, Robert McCall, is back in action in a bid to avenge the death of a former colleague and friend. The new action-packed trailer for The Equalizer 2 offers a taste of what’s to come from the sequel, in US theatres July 20.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming movie, The Equalizer 2. In this action movie sequel, Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a former CIA agent now working as a Lyft driver. Despite his seemingly low-key new life, the vigilante is quick to return to his old ways to stand up for people who can’t fight for themselves. The former agent’s new life is suddenly turned upside down by the death of his former colleague and friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo). But how far will Robert McCall go when it comes to serving justice for someone he loves?

Landing four years after the original movie, The Equalizer 2 is slated for US release July 20. Pedro Pascal (Narcos, Game of Thrones) and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight) join Denzel Washington on the cast. The Oscar-winning actor is also on the production team.

The Equalizer, released in September 2014, grossed over US$192 million (RM769.8 million) worldwide and was, like the sequel, directed by Antoine Fuqua. — AFP-Relaxnews