Tom Holland announces ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ title

Tom Holland attends at the April 2018 world premiere of ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — The sequel to 2017 hit Spider-Man: Homecoming will be called Spider-Man: Far From Home, according to an announcement, whether unofficial or not, by its lead actor Tom Holland.

Almost as well known for accidentally leaking minor details of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War and the Spider-Man movie trilogy as he is for appearing as the webslinger himself, Tom Holland has revealed the title for July 2019’s Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

In a June 23 video sent from the Ace Comic Con in Seattle, Tom Holland told visitors to his Instagram page that he wanted to apologise because “there’s no real revelations coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2.”

“I got the new script,” he said, before revealing what would have been a major twist from Avengers: Infinity War before the April blockbuster’s debut.

“I’m super excited to read it and it’s gonna be great,” but instead of holding up a standard script treatment, he held up a tablet with a logo for Spider-Man: Far from Home emblazoned upon its screen.

So was it a leak or a planned reveal?

“You accidentally revealed the title again,” wrote Instagram user michaelbozas; “I think you should stop spoiling” replied jackson_sebastian_neal.

Yet others were not convinced — “This seems all a little premeditated!” remarked Instagram user daryldee50.

Either way, we now know that Marvel’s July 5, 2019 movie will be called Spider-Man: Far from Home, a title that separates it from its predecessor and hints at a more global frame for Spidey’s next adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews