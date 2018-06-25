Grandchild of last Pattani sultan dies in Bangkok

PATTANI, June 25 — Tengku Rakiah Tengku Muhammad, the grandchild of the last Sultan of Pattani, Tengku Abdul Kadir Kamaruddin Syah, died in Bangkok early this morning.

She was 96. Her son Tengku Alee Tengku Abdul Rahman confirmed her death.

According to him, his mother’s remains would be flown to southern Thailand for burial at the Pakseng Muslim Cemetery in Yala tonight.

The deceased had two daughters and three sons including Tengku Alee, with her late husband, Tengku Abdul Rahman Deng Udom.

According to information on the internet, Tengku Abdul Kadir was the son of Sultan Sulaiman Shariff Alauddin.

It was reported that the last ruler of the Pattani Sultanate was born in 1877 and died in Kota Baru in 1933 at the age of 56. — Bernama