Kedah collaborates with MTIB to boost timber industry

ALOR SETAR, June 25 — Kedah will be working with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) to help the Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the state to boost the timber industry.

State Youth and Sports, Arts, Culture and Heritage, Entrepreneur and Non-Governmental Organisations Development Committee chairman Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris said the collaboration was hoped to help develop entrepreneurs involved in the production of timber-based products.

“Through the collaboration, entrepreneurs involved in the production of furniture and timber-based products can promote their products at the domestic level and are able to find better market access at the international level,” he said after launching the ‘Kedah Wood and Lifestyle Fair’ here today.

The nine-day event beginning June 23 at the foyer of Star Parade Complex is participated by 20 Bumiputera entrepreneurs comprising manufacturers of wood carving products, home furniture and wood based building materials.

Mohd Asmirul Anuar said the state government also hoped that more Bumiputera entrepreneurs especially local youths would involve in the timber industry to increase the export value of the country’s timber products.

“I can see that the market value of this industry is high, so they can use the platform that has been provided by MTIB to expand their products and the state government will always give our support,” he said.

Meanwhile, MTIB director-general Datuk Dr Jalaluddin Harun said MTIB wanted to help more entrepreneurs in Kedah who had a great talent in producing their own product.

“In Kedah, entrepreneurs involved in the industry are those aged between 20 and 40. The challenge is to encourage them to focus more on market orientation to enable their products to be recognised,” he said. — Bernama